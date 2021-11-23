Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

