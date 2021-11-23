AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $171,367.84 and $63.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

