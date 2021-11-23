Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $144.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.01 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.83 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after buying an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

