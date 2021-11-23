Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,941.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,857.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,699.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

