Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $38.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,903.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,857.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,699.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.