Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

