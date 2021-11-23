Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

