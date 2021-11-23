Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $280,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

MU opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

