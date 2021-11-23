Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.76. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

