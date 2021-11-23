Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 898 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 323.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.