Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

