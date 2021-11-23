Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 142,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

