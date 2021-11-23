Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.