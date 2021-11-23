Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 5,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 1,104,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.