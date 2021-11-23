Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.33 and traded as high as C$67.24. Altus Group shares last traded at C$65.98, with a volume of 49,338 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0021053 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

