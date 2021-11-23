Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

