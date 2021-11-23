Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 7,512 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $8,921,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 122.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.