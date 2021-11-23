Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.