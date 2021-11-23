Amalgamated Bank Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,206,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.