Amalgamated Bank Invests $192,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

UVE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

