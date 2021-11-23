Amalgamated Bank Makes New $215,000 Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

