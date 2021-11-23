Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,130.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $104.00 on Monday, hitting $3,572.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,398.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

