AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMEN Properties and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 102.34% 40.74% 37.57% Brixmor Property Group 18.94% 7.94% 2.56%

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMEN Properties and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Brixmor Property Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $23.27, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $1.14 million 18.36 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 7.05 $121.17 million $0.71 35.21

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

