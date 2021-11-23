American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AEO stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

