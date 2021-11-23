American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
AEO stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.