American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

