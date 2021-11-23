American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

APEI traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,206. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $665,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.