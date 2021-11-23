American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 1,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,935. The firm has a market cap of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

