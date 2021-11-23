American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMSWA. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

