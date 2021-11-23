Ampfield Management L.P. Purchases 5,221 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 15.7% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,829. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $194.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

