Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.26 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,188,000 after buying an additional 1,777,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.