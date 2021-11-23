Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $92.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.26 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

