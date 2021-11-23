Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

AMPL stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,977. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,326 shares of company stock worth $25,795,160.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

