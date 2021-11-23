Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,315,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,326 shares of company stock valued at $25,795,160 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

