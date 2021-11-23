Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $107.07 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.