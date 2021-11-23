Analysts Anticipate Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $29.13.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

