Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 242,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

