Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 242,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.