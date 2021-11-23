Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

MDGL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 118,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,213. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

