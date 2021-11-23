Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post sales of $24.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

