Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $24.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

UNP stock opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

