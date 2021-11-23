Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

