Analysts Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05.

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 7,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.