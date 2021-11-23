Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post sales of $168.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.59 million and the lowest is $165.33 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $649.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

