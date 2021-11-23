Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.40. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,851. Illumina has a twelve month low of $297.57 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.28 and a 200-day moving average of $440.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,193 shares of company stock worth $5,882,592. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,030,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

