Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 2,116,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

