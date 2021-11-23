Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.10. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

