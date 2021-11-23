Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Price Target at C$5.14

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.57. 290,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$227.01 million and a PE ratio of -231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.01.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

