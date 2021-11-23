Analysts Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Price Target at €133.31

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.31 ($151.49).

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($153.98) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AIR opened at €108.78 ($123.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.12. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

