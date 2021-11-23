Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $151.65

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.