Analysts Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target at $195.00

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 30,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,033. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

