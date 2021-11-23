Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $15.17

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,056. The firm has a market cap of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $216,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
