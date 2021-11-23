Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $15.17

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,056. The firm has a market cap of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $216,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.